Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after acquiring an additional 395,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.85.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

