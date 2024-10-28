Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 386,870 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.39.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

