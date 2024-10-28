Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

