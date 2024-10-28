Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,837 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.42 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.17%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

