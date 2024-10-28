PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,748,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.40 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

