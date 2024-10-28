Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,980,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.38 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $420.21 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $605.12 and its 200 day moving average is $584.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Bank of America upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

