GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 115,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of -474.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

