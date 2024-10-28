NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 265 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

