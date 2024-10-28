Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

MRVL opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.