Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $454.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

