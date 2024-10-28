Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

