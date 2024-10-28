Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,716 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

