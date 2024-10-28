Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,300 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $304.15 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.48.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

