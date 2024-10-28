Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,326,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 460,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

