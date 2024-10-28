Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

