Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $528,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,509 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,598,000 after buying an additional 217,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $512.60 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.75. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

