Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 174,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,311,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

