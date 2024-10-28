Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,886 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $111,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TC Energy by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,302,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.26 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

