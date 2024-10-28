CWC Advisors LLC. Takes $251,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

