Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $4,519,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KDP opened at $34.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

