Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Creative Planning raised its position in TC Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

