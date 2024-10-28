Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 187.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Graco by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $82.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

