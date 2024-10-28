Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $170.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

