Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

