DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 77,806 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,806 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newmont were worth $52,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -47.17%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

