Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $523,640.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $250.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.89 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.19 and its 200-day moving average is $220.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

