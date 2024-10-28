T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.17.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.58. The company has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $138.42 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.