Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $244.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $236.11 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

