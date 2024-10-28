Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.