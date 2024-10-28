GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 343,687 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

