General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 40,389.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,065 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after purchasing an additional 357,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,119,000 after buying an additional 262,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $302.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $236.58 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.74. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

