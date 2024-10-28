GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.56.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

