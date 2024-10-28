GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $173,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $392.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.24 and a 52-week high of $406.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

