Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $805,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $747,372. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.44.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $519.35 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

