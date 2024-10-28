NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 98.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

