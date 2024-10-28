Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.97.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

