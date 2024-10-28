Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,739.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock worth $3,287,735 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.76.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

