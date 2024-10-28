Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 339,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.74. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.