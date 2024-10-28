International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9,354.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,308 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $54,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

