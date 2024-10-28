Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,823 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

