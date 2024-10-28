Jefferies Financial Group Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $205.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

DLR opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after purchasing an additional 716,816 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

