Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Paychex by 146.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $140.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.84. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $144.17.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,480.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,608 shares of company stock worth $9,384,512. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.