Forsta AP Fonden Buys 25,100 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

