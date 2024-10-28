Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

