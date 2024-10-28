Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,384 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1 %

DKS stock opened at $204.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

