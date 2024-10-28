Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $113,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

WM stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $160.90 and a one year high of $225.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

