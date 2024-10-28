Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 486 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 24,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $385,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $609.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $626.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.62. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.