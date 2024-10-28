TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.41% of TopBuild worth $52,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TopBuild by 4,820.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.2 %

BLD stock opened at $367.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.69. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.89.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

