Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 498 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.3 %

CCI stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.38 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.