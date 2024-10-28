Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,393 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDW stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

